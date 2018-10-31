Judge reserves bail decision for Alberta teen charged in German tourist shooting

Psychiatrist tells Alberta trial that cook heard voices telling him to kill

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — A psychiatrist says a cook accused of murdering two people at a northern Alberta work camp had been hearing voices and thought he needed to kill everyone to make them stop.

Dr. Lenka Zedkova was testifying at the trial of Daniel Goodridge.

Goodridge has pleaded not guilty due to a mental disorder to charges of first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and interfering with human remains.

In an agreed statement of facts, Goodridge admits to the slayings as well as to terrorizing others who woke in the middle of the night to screams at the Canada North oilfield camp near Fox Creek in June 2015.

Zedkova told court that Goodridge’s mental state led him to believe his co-workers wanted to assault him.

She also testified that while Goodridge could appreciate that what he was doing could leave someone dead, he did not know that what he was doing was wrong.

Court has heard that Goodridge stabbed one man more than 70 times, cut off parts of his body and set him on fire.

Some workers hid in their rooms while others fled into the bush as he ran around the remote property with a large knife, the agreed facts say.

He also threw rocks at vehicles and set fires in some buildings.

When RCMP arrived, Goodridge refused to drop the knife and lunged at an officer. Mounties fired 12 shots, wounding Goodridge.

Officers then found the bodies of David Derksen, 37, from La Crete, Alta., and 50-year-old Hally Dubois of Red Deer, Alta.

Previous story
Judge reserves bail decision for Alberta teen charged in German tourist shooting
Next story
Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of two parole violators in Central Alberta

Just Posted

Red Deer College students happy with tuition cap

“Absolutely student-friendly”

LaGrange to leave Red Deer Catholic board

Byelection to be held

Mountie bear sprayed during struggle with suspect

A 22-year-old man is facing more than 40 charges in connection with incidents over last week

What kind of arts and culture facility will best meet Red Deer’s needs?

Public survey results will be shared with the public on Dec. 6

Lacombe County farm family donates land for public natural area

Frank and Rose Kuhnen donated 65 acres on Red Deer River near Alix

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

VANCOUVER — The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in Burnaby,… Continue reading

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

REGINA — The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a… Continue reading

B.C. looks to prescribed burns to fight wildfires, regenerate ecosystems

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s government says it supports starting its own fires… Continue reading

Second Royal Canadian Navy ship hit by fire while deployed off Europe

HALIFAX — For the second time in four days, a Royal Canadian… Continue reading

‘Lady Chatterley’ copy from famous trial sells for $72,000

LONDON — A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” used by the… Continue reading

Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

MONTREAL — Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a… Continue reading

Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its… Continue reading

TransAlta reports $86M Q3 loss compared with $27M loss a year ago

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $86 million in its… Continue reading

Most Read