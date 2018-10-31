Judge reserves bail decision for Alberta teen charged in German tourist shooting

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has reserved his decision on whether to grant bail to a 16-year-old boy accused of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway.

The youth, who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, was in court Wednesday for the bail hearing.

Several members of his family were there for support.

Provincial court Judge Peter Barley is to make his bail ruling on Thursday.

The teen can’t be named because of his age and a publication ban prevents releasing details of the bail hearing.

The 60-year-old tourist was shot on Aug. 2 while driving a black Dodge Durango with his family near Morley, Alta., west of Calgary.

Police have said another vehicle was passing the Durango when a shot was fired from its passenger window and into the tourist’s SUV.

The Durango crashed into a ditch near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre on Stoney Nakoda land.

Three family members in the SUV weren’t seriously injured.

The driver survived and was flown back to Germany, where surgeons removed the bullet.

RCMP say there were others in the car with the accused, but no other charges are pending and investigators aren’t searching for other suspects.

