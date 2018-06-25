Judge says second-degree murder case not unreasonably delayed

Defence lawyer argued Red Deer man’s trial will take place outside Supreme Court 30-month deadline

A Red Deer judge ruled on Monday that the case of a man charged with second-degree murder is not taking unreasonably long to get to trial.

Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Bill Hopkins ruled that when all delays were factored in the case the 30-month threshold will not have been reached if Daniel Boyd Sawyer’s trial goes ahead as scheduled in November.

Under a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision, a deadline of 18 months has been set for a case to go from charge to trial in most provincial court cases and 30 months in higher courts. In what is known as the Jordan decision, the country’s top court calls for dismissal of cases that have been subject to unreasonable delays.

Sawyer, 33, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Alan Beach, 31, during a brawl outside the Village Mall pub in November 2015.

He turned himself in nine days later and has been in custody since. He has pleaded not guilty and a jury trial is set to run Nov. 13-30 in Red Deer.

A number of cases involving serious charges have been dismissed across Canada following Jordan applications.

In April, an alleged gang leader facing first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and instructing a criminal organization charges was allowed to walk free after a Calgary judge issued a stay saying the trial did not take place within a reasonable time.

The Sawyer case has also included issues around disclosure — the evidence Crown prosecutors will use to support their case.

Earlier this month, Hopkins rejected a defence application to have Sawyer’s charge stayed over evidence issues. It was the third unsuccessful non-disclosure application in the case.

Lawyer Chris Archer argued Crown prosecutors had failed to turn over all of the evidence they are required to by law.

Crown prosecutors said all necessary disclosure had been turned over and no stay is warranted.

The reasons for the judge’s decisions in the Jordan and non-disclosure applications are subject to a publication ban.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspect in Quebec senior slaying caught on subway camera heading toward Montreal
Next story
House fire deemed suspicious

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fallen Worker Tribute complete at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute

House fire deemed suspicious

RCMP investigating Normadeau house fire

Judge says second-degree murder case not unreasonably delayed

Defence lawyer argued Red Deer man’s trial will take place outside Supreme Court 30-month deadline

Life like a nightmare since daughter’s fatal beating shared online: mother

WINNIPEG — The mother of a young Indigenous woman whose fatal beating… Continue reading

UN housing watchdog chides Liberals for watering down rights in housing strategy

OTTAWA — A United Nations housing watchdog is taking the Liberals to… Continue reading

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Millard had means, motive and opportunity to kill his father, Crown alleges

TORONTO — A Crown lawyer says a Toronto man accused of killing… Continue reading

Federal government to spend $75 million studying seniors’ quality of life

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick is becoming a laboratory for Canadian research… Continue reading

RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry in Regina to do better on Indigenous issues

REGINA — The head of Canada’s national police force says it’s clear… Continue reading

Equalization debate re-emerges ahead of finance ministers’ meeting in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Canada’s long-simmering internal debate over the how the federal government… Continue reading

A small bird, nest and four eggs hold up major Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A small plover and her egg-laden nest are holding hostage… Continue reading

Rural bookstore trades in books, imagination and old-fashioned summer vacations

RIVER JOHN, N.S. — Down a sunny dirt road, deep in rural… Continue reading

Storm-ravaged aquarium opens splashy new shark exhibit

NEW YORK — Cue the “Jaws” music. Sharks are the stars of… Continue reading

Street artist Banksy splashes Paris with works on migrants

PARIS — Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month