Judge strikes down bill to reduce Toronto council size

Ontario Premier Doug Ford (Advocate file photo).

TORONTO — An Ontario judge has struck down the provincial government’s efforts to slash the size of Toronto city council in the middle of an election, saying the move violated constitutional rights.

In a decision handed down early Monday, Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba said Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservatives interfered with the right to freedom of expression for both candidates and voters when the province enacted the Better Local Government Act last month.

Bill 5 slashed the size of Toronto’s city council from 47 seats to 25, aligning them with federal ridings, despite the fact that the campaign for the Oct. 22 election was already underway.

Belobaba sharply criticized the bill in his decision.

“There is no evidence that any other options or approaches were considered or that any consultation ever took place,” he wrote. “It appears that Bill 5 was hurriedly enacted to take effect in the middle of the city’s election without much thought at all, more out of pique than principle. “

The judge accepted arguments from city lawyers, who contended that reducing the number of councillors in the middle of an election is “discriminatory and arbitrary,” and violated the charter.

Belobaba acknowledged the importance of exercising judicial restraint when it comes to the decisions of governments but said that in this case, it was appropriate for the court to act.

“It is only when a democratically elected government has clearly crossed the line that the ‘judicial umpire’ should intervene,” he said. “The province has clearly crossed the line.”

He noted that the province’s imposition of Bill 5 had two “constitutional deficiencies” that can’t be tolerated in a free and democratic society.

“The first relates to the timing of the law and its impact on candidates,” he said. “The second to its content and its impact on voters.”

Ford had argued the move would improve decision-making on the council, where he served one term. He also said the move would save $25 million.

The premier is set to respond to the ruling at noon.

Belobaba said last month that he was certain his decision would be appealed by the losing party.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the decision confirms that not even Ford is “above the law.”

“Ford’s efforts to put ideology above evidence and his personal agenda before democracy have real world consequences,” he said in a statement. ”Thankfully, the courts have put a check on the premier’s undemocratic actions for the second time now.”

Bill 5 also cancelled planned elections for the head of council position in the regional municipalities of Muskoka, Peel, York and Niagara, turning them into appointed roles. Belobaba said his ruling does not impact that aspect of the bill.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Evacuation order issued in Zeballos, B.C., due to landslide danger

Just Posted

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Sundre

The driver of a westbound vehicle lost control

Parkinson Step ’n Stride beats fundraising goal

Red Deer walk was one of nine held over the weekend in Alberta

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

WATCH: Boston Bruins alumni game coming to Red Deer

The event will raise money for The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre

Getting guitars to kids in need

GuitarZ For KidZ launched earlier this summer and has received about 30 guitar donations

WATCH: Red Deerians ‘XPlore’ new sports

XPlore Sport Day was held Saturday at Recreation Park; including Servus Arena

Judge strikes down bill to reduce Toronto council size

TORONTO — An Ontario judge has struck down the provincial government’s efforts… Continue reading

Orca’s condition not improving, deworming failed, say U.S. officials

VANCOUVER — The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says an attempt… Continue reading

Man in Saskatchewan sought for allegedly ordering driver to take him for a spin

YORKTON, Sask. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man… Continue reading

Evacuation order issued in Zeballos, B.C., due to landslide danger

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — An evacuation order is in effect for part of… Continue reading

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

CALGARY — A young man on a quest to find a woman… Continue reading

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

WINNIPEG — Canoeist David Danyluk doesn’t live far from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine River… Continue reading

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world… Continue reading

A decade later, Alberta project aims to both capture CO2 and boost oil output

CALGARY — Nearly a decade after winning millions of government dollars in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month