Judge will not review Crown’s decision in fatal police shooting at Calgary hotel

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Anthony Heffernan is shown in a family handout photo. The parents of a man shot dead by Calgary police have lost a bid to have a judicial review of the decision not to lay charges in the case.

CALGARY — The parents of a man shot dead by police have lost a bid for a judicial review of a decision not to lay charges.

Anthony Heffernan was holding a syringe and a lighter when a Calgary officer shot him four times — twice in the head — in a hotel room in March 2015. Police had been called in after the 27-year-old failed to check out of his room.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team initially found there were grounds to charge the officer with a criminal offence.

The Crown later determined a conviction was unlikely and no charges would be laid.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice John Henderson dismissed the application of Pat and Irene Heffernan for a review. The judge said there was no evidence suggesting an abuse of process by the Crown.

“The applicants have understandably suffered a significant loss and nothing in this decision is intended to minimize the extent of their grief,” Henderson said in a written decision this week.

“The Crown’s decision deserves deference. A reviewing court is specifically prohibited from micro-managing or second-guessing the exercise of prosecutorial discretion.”

The parents’ lawyer Tom Engel said Wednesday that he won’t be appealing the decision.

They will wait and see what happens with the police force’s internal disciplinary process, as well as a fatality inquiry. The family has also filed a civil suit.

“If new evidence comes out of these processes in the future, we can always go back and try again to see if we can get a judge to review the Crown’s decision not to prosecute,” Engel said.

“The Heffernans are determined to ensure that these officers are held accountable.”

Heffernan appeared to be in a drug-induced state when officers arrived that day and he refused demands to drop the syringe.

One officer fired a Taser at Heffernan but it didn’t work. A second officer was preparing to hit Heffernan again with the stun gun, when another officer fired his gun six times.

Four bullets struck Heffernan, one hit a wall and one hit the floor.

The serious incident response team reported that the syringe — without a needle tip — was recovered from underneath Heffernan’s body. An autopsy found marks consistent with a history of intravenous drug use and toxicology tests revealed cocaine in his system.

His family had argued that the officer fired recklessly and wildly. They also pointed out that four other officers in the room did not find it necessary to use lethal force.

The Crown told the court that it had considered all evidence in the shooting, including that Heffernan was agitated and had moved quickly at the officers. The Crown also said it was reasonable for officers to believe a needle was attached to the syringe and could have caused serious injury.

The force last May, after six fatal police shootings over two years, announced an independent review of its use of lethal force.

Previous story
UPDATED/Ten additional RCMP officers approved by Red Deer city council

Just Posted

UPDATED/Ten additional RCMP officers approved by Red Deer city council

Coun. Higham proposed adding two new officers to previously proposed eight

Census postponed for Red Deer

Council defers it to 2019 as a cost-saving measure

Multiple stories and bizarre tales of spirits part of Castor murder trial

“But for the shooting of the family dog, Keela, the deaths of… Continue reading

UPDATED: STARS LOTTERY is back

Grand prize homes in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge

Donations come up short at Red Deer Food Bank

Bread-price-fixing scandal gift cards would gratefully be accepted

WATCH: ’Your neighbour might need a naloxone kit someday’

Turning Point reports two opioid related deaths in January so far

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month