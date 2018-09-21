Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder in Calgary woman’s death

CALGARY — Loved ones of a Calgary woman brutally killed in Feburary 2015 sobbed and held each other after a jury found Curtis Healy guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

“I’m still shaking,” cousin Verlyn Baptiste said outside court Friday.

“I’m just so glad that this is finally over and that we can all move on and we can begin to heal as a family because this has affected our family so deeply.”

Healy, 29, slouched in his seat after the verdict was read. A first-degree murder conviction carries a life sentence.

Several of Baptiste’s loved ones were in the gallery, many wearing T-shirts with a photo of the smiling pink-haired, bespectacled woman.

The jury heard Healy and Baptiste met on a light-rail transit train while she was on her way to stay at a friend’s house.

After they’d exited the train early on Feb. 11, 2015 , Baptiste told Healy to leave her alone. The rejection enraged him and he stomped on her head, hit her with a liquor bottle and dragged her into a stranger’s back yard.

He then raped the unconscious or semi-unconscious woman and struck her head with a large rock. Healy told a detective he had done so to “finish her off” in a video statement shown to jurors.

Baptiste’s remains were found facedown the next day, her lower body exposed.

In addition to the police confession, the Crown had DNA evidence showing blood on Healy’s shoes was a match for Baptiste and that semen found on Baptiste was a match for Healy’s.

The Crown argued it was first-degree murder because the killing, sexual assault and unlawful confinement happened together.

The defence asked the jury to convict Healy of second-degree murder because the sequence of events was unclear.

Jury deliberations were paused for several hours on Friday after it was revealed that jurors had drinks the previous night in their hotel’s restaurant, where televisions were switched on and other patrons were present.

Jurors are not to access the internet, read the news or interact with other members of the public while they are sequestered.

Healy’s lawyer asked for a mistrial but Queen’s Bench Justice Charlene Anderson denied the request.

They came back with a verdict about an hour after they were told to resume.

Baptiste, who was 31, had four children, who are now aged five to 13.

Baptiste’s brother Alex, who testified about the last time he saw his sister alive, said the verdict shows families of other missing and murdered Indigenous women shouldn’t give up hope. The Baptistes are members of the Samson Cree Nation south of Edmonton.

“Don’t let go. Believe that the justice system would … protect all the women,” he said.

Healy is to be sentenced on Monday, when loved ones will read victim impact statements.

Cousin Louise Baptiste said the verdict was a big relief.

“I’m so thankful. It has been three and a half years coming, a long three and a half years.”

 

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Alex Baptiste, left, speaks to reporters alongside his cousin Verlyn Baptiste after he testified about the last time he saw his sister, Dawns Baptiste alive, at the Calgary courthouse.

Previous story
POLL: Most Red Deerians don’t want cell phones in the classroom

Just Posted

Improving life for people with Alzheimer’s and their families is a priority for Raitt

The federal Conservatives deputy leader is dealing with the disease in her own home

PHOTO: International Peace Day

Visitors broke bread, made crafts and trading cards at a gathering marking… Continue reading

Snowfall warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Central Alberta Friday afternoon. Warning… Continue reading

POLL: Most Red Deerians don’t want cell phones in the classroom

Sixty-six per cent of Advocate readers who responded to an on-line poll… Continue reading

Grassroots movement to clean up Red Deer is gaining momentum

Homeless people need more attention than shopping carts, says former councillor Cindy Jefferies

Updated: Grey Cup in Red Deer to raise funds for military families

Money raised will go to the Military Family Resource Centre and be used locally

Dustin Byfuglien scores in overtime, Jets beat Flames 4-3 in pre-season

WINNIPEG — Bryan Little tied the game late in the third and… Continue reading

Mistrial denied in Calgary murder trial over jury’s visit to hotel Denny’s

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has denied a request for a mistrial… Continue reading

Former Canadian astronaut says space shuttle is a vehicle of hope

OTTAWA — Sending messages of hope from space is a big part… Continue reading

Canada requests trade panel on uncoated groundwood paper ruling by U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada has requested a NAFTA trade panel review a U.S.… Continue reading

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

SURREY, B.C. — Three First Nations in British Columbia gathered today to… Continue reading

Tail with a happy ending: Dog rescued from fighting ring, ready for police work

Dallas’s ear-to-ear grin and bright brown eyes seem to sparkle with joy.… Continue reading

Liberal leader doubles down on notion that $75 weekly grocery bill is possible

MONTREAL — One day after being ridiculed for saying it was possible… Continue reading

Jury resumes deliberating man’s guilt in Calgary mother of four’s death

CALGARY — Jurors are continuing to deliberate the guilt of a man… Continue reading

Most Read