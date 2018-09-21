Jury resumes deliberating man’s guilt in Calgary mother of four’s death

CALGARY — Jurors are continuing to deliberate the guilt of a man accused of raping and killing a Calgary mother of four.

The jury was given instructions by Queen’s Bench Justice Charlene Anderson on Thursday evening and they deliberated until 9 p.m. without reaching a verdict.

The Crown says Curtis Healy, who is 29, should be found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Dawns Baptiste.

Crown prosecutors say Healy became enraged when Baptiste told him to leave her alone and that he stomped her head, dragged her into a back yard, raped her and struck her in the head with a large rock.

The Crown says it was first-degree murder because the murder, sexual assault and unlawful confinement happened together early on Feb. 11, 2015.

The defence asked the jury to convict Healy of the lesser charge of second-degree murder because the sequence of events was unclear.