Just what was said, and tweeted, about Maxime Bernier’s broadside

OTTAWA — Maxime Bernier’s scathing attack Thursday on the Conservative party and leader Andrew Scheer has elicited a range of pointed reactions, including on social media and elsewhere. A selection of what was said Thursday:

———

“I have come to realize over the past year that this party is too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed.” — Bernier himself in a statement in which he declared he was quitting the party.

___

“I hope Justin Trudeau and his cabinet colleagues are breaking out the champagne in Nanaimo this morning. Congratulations to @gmbutts & co. who have secured an easy win in 2019 despite a mostly terrible summer.” — Rachel Curran, former director of policy to Stephen Harper, on Twitter

___

“He has decided that he is more important than his Conservative colleagues and indeed the Conservative party. He has traded an opportunity to influence policy in government for his own personal ambition.” — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer in Halifax

___

“A debate on ideas?? Laughable. You had every opportunity to help provide policy ideas as a respected caucus member. You’ve chosen to put the future of @MaximeBernier before the future of (Canada). #loser” — Conservative MP Todd Doherty on Twitter

___

“History teaches us that people who quit are replaceable and forgettable.” — Conservative MP Tony Clement

___

“Canada succeeds when Conservatives are united together. A strong, focused and determined Conservative party led by @AndrewScheer can and will defeat the Liberals in 2019 #cdnpoli #cpc2018” — Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Twitter

___

“CPC members set our policy and principles just has they have since 2003. And today we’re kicking off the largest convention in our Party’s history. This stunt isn’t about policy or principles, if it were Max would be here … debating. This is about one man’s ego.” — Steven Dollansky, national councillor for the Conservative Party of Canada.

___

“This was a terrible error in judgment. You never win when you desert (and) trash talk. @AndrewScheer has the floor now (and) expecting the next 24 hrs will be positive for Scheer.” — Alise Mills, Conservative strategist, on Twitter

___

“Proud to stand with leader Andrew Scheer for lower taxes, balanced budgets and free enterprise. Justin Trudeau is the most socialist Prime Minister in a generation. We can’t afford another four years.” — Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre on Twitter

___

“When the centre-right, free-enterprise movement is united, we win. When it is divided, we lose. Look no further than what happened in Saskatchewan before the @SaskParty was formed, or what happened in Alberta in their last election.” — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

___

“Hey #TeamTrudeau, greetings from BC, where the government you helped elect is working hard. Tune out all this Bernier noise. Let the CPC focus on itself. Stay focused on Canadians.” — Gerald Butts, principal secretary to Justin Trudeau, on Twitter

