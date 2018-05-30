Justice minister orders outside review of Hassan Diab extradition case

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has asked for an independent review of an extradition that resulted in Ottawa professor Hassan Diab spending three years in a French jail, only to be suddenly released.

The external review — which has not started — is in addition to an internal “lessons learned” examination already underway, a spokesman for Wilson-Raybould said Wednesday.

French authorities suspected Diab, 64, was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has denied.

The sociology professor and his supporters have been urging the federal government to hold a full public inquiry into the case and to reform the Extradition Act to ensure individual rights are respected.

In a letter Tuesday to Amnesty International Canada and the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, Wilson-Raybould said Diab was afforded “all of the procedural safeguards” under the Extradition Act and that his charter rights were considered during court proceedings.

“Nonetheless, due to the three-year-period that Dr. Diab spent in custody in France, I have been reflecting carefully on this case,” said her letter, made available to the The Canadian Press by the two rights organizations.

“As you know, Department of Justice Canada officials have undertaken a ‘lessons learned’ review of the Diab extradition proceedings. I have also asked for an independent external review of this matter.”

Josh Paterson, executive director of the B.C. association, said Wednesday he is seeking answers from the minister about the independent review, including whether the findings will be made public.

“Who will be or has been appointed? What is the scope of the review? Will they have the power to require the department to co-operate with them?”

Amnesty’s Alex Neve welcomed the minister’s intention but he called for a thorough public inquiry that probes the conduct of Canadian officials, to be led by a respected judge with access to documents and powers to compel testimony.

The inquiry must ensure Diab’s full involvement and allow for input from parties concerned with Canada’s extradition system, Neve added.

No other information about the external review was immediately available from Wilson-Raybould’s office.

The RCMP arrested Diab, a Canadian of Lebanese descent, in November 2008 in response to a request by France.

In June 2011, Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger committed Diab for extradition despite acknowledging the case against him was weak.

The following year, then-justice minister Rob Nicholson signed an extradition order surrendering Diab to France.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the decisions of the lower court and the minister, and the Supreme Court of Canada declined to review the matter.

Diab’s supporters have long argued he was in Beirut — not Paris — when the attack took place and that his fingerprints, palm prints, physical description and age did not match those of the suspect identified in 1980.

In November 2014, Diab was sent to France, where he was held in solitary confinement up to 22 hours a day.

In January, French judges dismissed the allegations against Diab and ordered his immediate release.

Diab is back in Canada with his wife and children. However, French prosecuting authorities have appealed his release, and a decision is expected July 6.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she and the prime minister had advocated “very energetically” for Diab’s return to Canada.

“I think that it is very important for there to be an external review of why he was sent from Canada in the first place and let me point out it was the previous Harper government which made those decisions.”

— With a file from Terry Pedwell

— Follow @JimBronskill on Twitter

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Previous story
PHOTO: Capturing the play of light
Next story
Alberta passes bill creating no-protest zones around abortion clinics

Just Posted

Downtown Red Deer farmers’ market continues to be a hit

Kicking off a summer of mid-week food and drink, the ATB Financial… Continue reading

PHOTO: Capturing the play of light

Rita Schoenberger’s works are exhibited at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre in Red Deer

Updated: Trans Mountain Pipeline deal good news: Economic Development and Trade Minister

Deron Bilous says Alberta oil should be getting world prices

Red Deer filmmaker goes on African safari with Wild TV

Rueben Tschetter’s excellent adventure as camera operator

John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns in June

Raising money for scholarship program

UPDATED: Cultures celebrated at St. Joseph High School

First annual Cultural Street Fair at Red Deer school

Proposed skatepark opposed in east Blackfalds

Residents on Pine and Coleman residents want to keep the green space at Pine Crescent Park

Canadian shippers relieved after CP Rail reaches deal with train crews

MONTREAL — Canadian shippers breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday after… Continue reading

If you’re buying Trans Mountain, where’s your backing for Energy East: Raitt

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives say if the Liberals are willing to… Continue reading

Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police searching for three male suspects

Stettler Mounties warn of “roaming paving” scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn… Continue reading

WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage… Continue reading

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target… Continue reading

Commuter chaos avoided despite strike by CP Rail train conductors

MONTREAL — Canada’s three largest cities avoided commuter chaos this morning after… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month