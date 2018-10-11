Justin Trudeau names Ontario lawyer, PEI Mi’kmaq chief to Senate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Ontario lawyer Josee Forest-Niesing and Mi’kmaq leader Brian Francis from Prince Edward Island as the newest members of the Senate.

The two are the latest senators to be appointed through the open nomination process created by Trudeau, who has now appointed 45 independent members to the Red Chamber.

Forest-Niesing is from Sudbury, where she has specialized as a trial lawyer dealing with family, civil litigation and employment cases while also serving as an active member and volunteer in the local francophone community.

Francis is the high-profile chief of the Abegweit First Nation on PEI’s northern coast and has served in a variety of positions, including with the federal fisheries department as a contact for local First Nations and as an advocate for Indigenous culture in the province.

While Trudeau welcomed “Parliament’s newest independent senators,” Elections Canada records show Forest-Niesing previously donated thousands of dollars to the Liberal Party. She also contributed to Trudeau’s campaign for the Liberal leadership in 2013.

Francis, meanwhile, previously served on the government-appointed advisory board that is responsible for reviewing applications from Canadians hoping to sit in the Senate and recommending nominees.

“I have no doubt that their vast knowledge and experience will greatly benefit Parliament and all of Canada,” Trudeau said in a statement about his latest appointees.

The Independent Senators Group represents the largest bloc in the chamber with 47 members.

Previous story
Home-grown education, business degrees are the next goal for RDC

Just Posted

Wind warning issued for Central Alberta

A wind warning is in effect for much of Central Alberta, including… Continue reading

RDC starts the process of hiring new leader by next June

RDC has hired a head-hunting firm to help fill retiring president Joel… Continue reading

Alberta crop commissions warning that farmers facing terrible harvest season

Crop commissions want government and crop insurers to act quickly

Home-grown education, business degrees are the next goal for RDC

The goal is to have them ready for students by fall 2021.

Two arrested for Leslieville armed robbery

Red Deer man and Rimbey man will appear in court Oct. 24

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry

LOS ANGELES — Jewelry with the toxic metal cadmium is showing up… Continue reading

With few seeing second act for Sears, company shares routed

NEW YORK — Sears is being pummeled before the opening bell on… Continue reading

Russian rocket failure raises questions for launch of Canadian astronaut

MONTREAL — Russia says it is suspending manned space launches pending a… Continue reading

Parti Quebecois add 10th seat at legislature after judicial recount in Gaspe

QUEBEC — The Parti Quebecois has added a tenth seat at the… Continue reading

#MeToo encouraging for young Canadian females, survey suggests

TORONTO — A majority of Canadian girls and young women have found… Continue reading

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Most Read