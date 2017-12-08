Karl Subban to speak at RDC fundraiser

Karl Subban will be keynote speaker at 15th Annual Kings and Queens Scholarship Breakfast.

The hockey-playing Subban family’s patriarch will be keynote speaker at the 15th Annual Kings and Queens Scholarship Breakfast.

Karl Subban, whose sons Malcolm and P.K. Subban play in the NHL and a third son, Jordan, plays in the AHL, will take the stage at the fundraiser on April 11 at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre.

Subban, a former school principal, moved to Canada from Jamaica in the 1970s. He will talk about reaching one’s potential using anecdotes from his family life and humour. Attendees will learn about leadership, teamwork, perseverance and achieving success.

Those who purchase tickets before Dec. 15 will receive an autographed copy of Subban’s book: How We Did It: The Subban Plan for Success in Hockey.

Funds raised at the event in partnership with college sponsors and community contributors goes to the Athletic Leadership Fund to support student scholarships.

Since it began, the breakfast has raised more than $300,000 for student-athlete awards.

The breakfast takes place from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Tickets cost $100 and can be ordered online.

For more information on the breakfast and sponsorship opportunities go to: www.communityrelations@rdc.ab.ca



