Kay MacBeth, the last surviving member of the Edmonton Grads, has died

Last surviving member of the Edmonton Grads dies

TORONTO — Kay MacBeth, the last surviving member of the famous Edmonton Grads basketball team, has died at the age of 96.

MacBeth (nee MacRitchie) joined the Grads in 1939 when she was just 17 and played in the team’s final two seasons.

Ranging in age from 17 to 40, the Grads are known as Canada’s most successful team in history, losing about 20 of their more than 400 games between the late 1920s and 1940. They won 17 world titles in a row as well as national and North American championships, and captured their final Canadian title in 1940 before folding due to demands of the war and low attendance.

The five-foot-four MacBeth played what was then called a left light point guard, and in an interview last year with The Canadian Press described herself as “fast and a good playmaker and not a ball hog.

“Any time the ball was in our hands, I pretty much started it.”

The Grads went into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, and the highlight of the induction news conference was when MacBeth asked former Calgary Flames legend and fellow inductee Lanny McDonald for a kiss.

He obliged.

“How about that?” McDonald grinned through his bushy moustache.

The Grads were also featured in a Heritage Minute last year.

MacBeth, who grew up in Saskatchewan and didn’t start playing basketball until Grade 10, said she and her teammates remained close after the Grads disbanded.

“It was a crying session at our last dinner anyway, everybody was upset to some degree,” she said last year. ”We decided we’d meet every three years somewhere in Canada, which we did until everybody had become either ill or too far away … The last reunion was sometime in the 80s.”

Previous story
Glendale townhouse development discussion delayed

Just Posted

City council has new conduct code

Second and third readings passed on Monday

Glendale townhouse development discussion delayed

Tabled for return to Red Deer city council in three months

Updated: Red Deer emergency department nurses calling for more hiring

United Nurses of Alberta wants emergency meeting with health minister

Metis celebration held Aug. 3-5 in Big Valley

Food, games, music are featured

Blackfalds hits 10,000 population milestone

Blackfalds population grew 2.1 per cent over last year, more than doubling the provincial average

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Blackfalds scooter riders catching big air

Blackfalds Optimist All Wheels Park was a busy place on Monday. Scooters… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown, known for bustling patio culture, becomes site of mass shooting

Toronto’s vibrant Greektown neighbourhood is best known by locals for its for… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN — Investors sent shares in Fiat Chrysler sliding Monday as they… Continue reading

HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HALIFAX — HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their… Continue reading

Danforth rampage continues a deadly year of gun violence for Toronto

TORONTO — Sunday’s deadly rampage in Toronto marks the latest in a… Continue reading

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians on Monday shrugged off the possibility that a… Continue reading

Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

BOCA DEL R\XCDO, Mexico — It’s almost as if Letty Stegall is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month