Kenney threatens defamation lawsuit on ex-colleague accusing him of cheating

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney is threatening to sue a former caucus colleague for defamation over accusations Kenney cheated to win the party leadership contest.

Kenney’s lawyers have sent a letter to former United Conservative legislature member Prab Gill ordering him to stop making those claims or face possible legal action.

Kenney says attacks and anger are part and parcel of political life but that Gill’s accusations are baseless, go too far, and are unfairly smearing the entire party.

Gill, who now sits as an Independent, could not be immediately reached for comment

Gill left the United Conservative caucus last summer after an internal investigation determined he was stuffing the ballot box to elect board members in his Calgary constituency.

Last month, he sent a letter to RCMP saying he believes Kenney’s team may have committed criminal fraud in the 2017 leadership contest by redirecting thousands of voting passwords to off-shore sites to ensure those votes went to Kenney.

The Canadian Press

