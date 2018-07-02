Kentucky GOP cuts vision, dental care for 460,000 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is cutting dental and vision coverage for nearly a half-million Kentuckians after his Medicaid overhaul plan was rejected in court.

The state Cabinet for Health and Family Services calls the cuts an “unfortunate consequence” of Friday’s ruling by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg’s rejection of the Republican governor’s plan to overhaul the state’s Medicaid program was also a setback for President Donald Trump’s administration, which has been encouraging states to impose work requirements and other changes on the joint state and federal health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

Bevin’s administration sought to place the blame squarely on the judge.

The ruling means there is no longer a “legal mechanism” in place to pay for dental and vision coverage for about 460,000 Medicaid beneficiaries, the state’s health and family services cabinet said in a weekend statement.

“This is an unfortunate consequence of the judge’s ruling,” the cabinet said. “Once we ultimately prevail in this legal challenge … then beneficiaries will have access to these optional services.”

The Bevin administration’s actions drew criticism from Kentucky Democrats on Monday.

Democratic state Rep. Joni Jenkins said she’s concerned about “rash decisions” in response to the ruling.

“We call for thoughtful discussions involving the administration and the many statewide stakeholders in the path forward in assuring Kentucky’s working families have health care,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the “short-sighted” Republican actions are already causing confusion and hardships.

“We have folks that are showing up for dental appointments that they made months ago and neither they nor the providers are really certain what the rules are,” she said. “And that’s just unacceptable for government to be operating this way.”

The Bevin administration’s action could have another side effect, by worsening the state’s drug addiction problems, she said.

“We know that untreated dental pain is a huge gateway to addiction to painkillers,” Jenkins said.

The federal health care law championed by former President Barack Obama gave states the option of expanding Medicaid coverage to able-bodied adults. Kentucky, under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear, was one of 32 states that did so, and nearly 500,000 Kentuckians got Medicaid coverage as a result.

But Bevin, elected in 2015, said the program was too expensive to continue. He asked for permission to impose new rules, including charging monthly premiums and requiring at least 80 hours of “community engagement” per month, which could include working, volunteering or going to school.

Boasberg’s decision blocks those rules, for now.

Adam Meier, Bevin’s secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, has said if the ruling stands, the state would have “no choice but to make significant benefit reductions.” He said the state faces a $300 million shortfall in Medicaid over the next two years, and the new rules would have helped the state save money.

Kentucky was the first state to get permission to impose new rules, which were scheduled to take effect Sunday in a northern Kentucky suburb of Cincinnati.

In his ruling, the judge chastised Trump’s administration for rubber-stamping the new rules without considering how many people would lose their health coverage.

The cabinet said the state “made it clear” that dental and vision benefits for the approximately 460,000 beneficiaries were dependent on the new Medicaid changes.

