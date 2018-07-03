Ketamine found in Red Deer taxi

RCMP trying to track down owner of brick of hallucinogenic drug

Red Deer RCMP are trying to track down the owner of a brick of ketamine found in the back seat of a taxi last Saturday.

The cabbie turned over the ketamine to police after finding it around 2 p.m.

RCMP seized the package, which weighed almost about 0.72 kg. Preliminary testing with the RCMP’s ion scanner determined the drug was ketamine.

Ketamine, or Special K as it is often called on the streets, is a hallucinogen that creates trance-like states and is sometimes used as a date rape drug.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com . If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.



