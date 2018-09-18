Kick It To The Curb back next month

Great way to get rid of unwanted stuff

Kick it to the Curb is back this fall providing Red Deerians an opportunity to find a new home for unwanted and under-used items on Oct. 13-14.

Kick it to the Curb runs in the spring and fall each year and encourages residents to repurpose unwanted goods, find new homes for still-useful items, and divert materials from the landfill. Residents can place their unwanted items at their curb, and mark them as “free” so others can find a new life for them. All items must have a free sign to signify involvement in the Kick it to the Curb program.

“Kick it to the Curb provides residents a great opportunity to de-clutter their space ahead of winter,” said Lauren Maris, Environmental Program Specialist, “Putting items at the curb offers others an opportunity to pick them up for free and more importantly, keeps those useable items out of the landfill.”

Items that are always a hit include books, DVDs, furniture and tools. To see a list of what is prohibited, like child car seats, visit www.reddeer.ca/kickit.

Anyone who would rather not put their unwanted items on the curb or live in an apartment and don’t have a curb can take their items to the Trash to Treasure Swap meet at The Kerry Wood Nature Centre. The swap meet is open on October 13 and 14 from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.


