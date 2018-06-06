Kick it to the Curb this weekend in Red Deer

Items in front of a home during the fall 2017 Kick it to the Curb weekend. (File photo by Advocate staff)

If you aren’t sure what to do with an unwanted but still useful item at home, just Kick it to the Curb this weekend.

The City of Red Deer will hold its bi-annual Kick it to the Curb program Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.

During the weekend, Red Deerians are encouraged to place items at the curb in front of their home and mark them as “free” with a sign or sticker.

Kick it to the Curb runs every spring and fall to divert materials from the landfill. The giveaway wraps up Environment Week, which is celebrated across Canada.

Popular items include furniture, books, DVDs and construction items. For safety reasons, there is a list of things to avoid, including child car seats, playpens and bike helmets.

For more information and a full list of items to avoid, visit www.reddeer.ca/kickit.

Waskasoo Environmental Education Society also holds its Trash to Treasure Swap Meet this weekend at Kerry Wood Nature Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



