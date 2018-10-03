Kick up your heels at family dance on Oct. 19

Live music and a DJ will entertain at Red Deer’s Festival Hall.

A special Friday Family Dance will be held on Oct. 19 at Festival Hall in Red Deer.

Country Pride Dance Club, the Red Deer Native Friendship Society and other partners, present an evening of live music with The Tradesmen. There will also be a DJ and a chance to try dancing a Métis jig — and much more.

The Friendship Society’s Youth Group will be selling bannock to raise funds for their ongoing programs.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the DJ starting at 6:30 p.m. and the live band at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door, or at www.countrypridedanceclub.ca/family-dance.html. There will be a door prize for advance ticket holders.

Friday Family Dances are presented by the Country Pride Dance Club, Red Deer Arts Council, Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society, City of Red Deer Culture Services and the Red Deer Native Friendship Society, with support from Nossack Food Group.



