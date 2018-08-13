Two proud parents take a family photo on the first day of school at St. Patrick’s Community School. Blake Suloyk, 9, Lilly Pouliot, a pre-kindergarten student and Dominic Suloyk, 11, in grade 6 all flash bright smiles on the first day. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kids at back at St. Patrick’s Community School

It was a brisk, dull and gloomy morning as the doors flung open for students Monday at St. Patrick’s Community School in Red Deer’s north end.

Despite the unseasonable weather, there was plenty of enthusiasm from students and teachers alike as the new school year arrived.

“Our kids are just so absolutely amazing and they’re excited to be back,” said principal Terry Lynn Mundorf, who is in her twenty-first year of teaching.

“Lots of hugs from students to students and smiles from teachers to students.”

On the first day, Mundorf said they had around 620 students enrolled and they usually have anywhere from 600 to 650.

The year-round, pre-kindergarten to grade 9 Catholic school started the new semester after students had a brief summer break from June 27 until Monday.

The school is currently undergoing a $13 million modernization project that will add eight classrooms and upgrade other aspects of the school. The new washrooms that were completed as part of the project were on display for the students Monday.

“Everybody is glad to be back, we had a wonderful first day and modernization is right on schedule. Things are great,” said Mundorf.


Students gather for the first day of classes at St. Patrick’s Community School in Red Deer on Monday morning. ( Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

St. Patrick’s Community School vice-principal Brandon Heck (left) ushers in some kids on Monday for the first day of a new school year for the students. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

