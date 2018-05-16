Kinder Morgan CEO ‘appreciates’ feds’ offer to backstop higher pipeline cost

CALGARY — The CEO of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. says he “appreciates” an announcement by Finance Minister Bill Morneau that the government will compensate investors in the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion if “unnecessary delays” cause costs to rise.

Morneau says the government is willing to “provide indemnity” to any investors, be they the project’s original architects or otherwise, to ensure the controversial Alberta-B.C. project is able to proceed.

Kinder Morgan chief executive Steven Kean offered no further comment during his remarks and declined to talk to reporters after his company’s first annual general meeting since being spun off by U.S.-based Kinder Morgan Inc. to hold most of its Canadian assets a year ago.

Last month, the company said it would stop all non-essential spending on the expansion project to triple the amount of oil flowing from Alberta to the West Coast, which Alberta says is critical to reduce discounts on its product due mainly to pipeline bottlenecks.

Kean reiterated that construction won’t be restarted unless there are sufficient assurances by the end of this month that it can proceed.

Outside the meeting in downtown Calgary, about 50 vocal pipeline supporters armed with signs and slogans assembled on the sidewalk, chanting as passing cars honked their horns.

Picketers Mike Owens and Derek B. Cooper say they were unimpressed with Morneau’s announcement, adding it offers further proof that the Liberal government has done too little to make sure the pipeline wins approval.

Picket organizer James Robson of the Canada Action Coalition says the government shouldn’t have to offer money to make sure an approved pipeline will be built.

Companies mentioned in this story: (TSX:KML)

Previous story
New pressure on Newfoundland and Labrador to cover abortion pill

Just Posted

Central Alberta Foodgrains Project celebrates its 23rd year

Annual event donates a crop to Canadian Foodgrains Bank to help ease world hunger

Kinder Morgan CEO ‘appreciates’ feds’ offer to backstop higher pipeline cost

CALGARY — The CEO of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. says he “appreciates”… Continue reading

Feds will back other Trans-Mountain investors if Kinder Morgan drops out

THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA — If Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans… Continue reading

New pressure on Newfoundland and Labrador to cover abortion pill

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador — the only province that… Continue reading

Zuckerberg to meet EU officials – dodging public grilling

BRUSSELS — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak with leaders… Continue reading

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights the big playoff TV draw in Canada

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights have intrigued Canadian… Continue reading

Central Alberta, Ellis Bird Farm welcome feathered friends back to region

Site will open for the summer on the holiday Monday

Class action lawsuit against Air Canada authorized

MONTREAL — Former Aveos employees have been authorized to proceed with a… Continue reading

Blackberrys now account for only tiny percentage of smartphones used in Canada

TORONTO — Somewhat reluctantly, Athar Afzal finally gave up on BlackBerry earlier… Continue reading

Photos of Kurt Cobain’s death scene will not be made public

SEATTLE — The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs… Continue reading

Painting newly attributed to Rembrandt on show in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — A painting newly attributed to Dutch Golden Age master Rembrandt… Continue reading

Panthers: Signed agreement to sell NFL team to David Tepper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are off the market. The Panthers… Continue reading

Fognini fires up Foro Italico crowd with win over Thiem

ROME — Fabio Fognini got the Foro Italico crowd fired up Wednesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month