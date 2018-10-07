WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

The 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer is open for public viewing on weekends until Dec. 31. Chris Klassen, 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home co-chair, says the dream home will appeal to a variety of people. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to the public on Thanksgiving Weekend.

The retail value of the dream home this year is $750,750.

Chris Klassen, 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home co-chair, describes the property as “warm and welcoming.”

He said the “well-lit” property will appeal to a wide variety of people.

The 38th dream home located at 157 Longmire Close, is on the same close as last year’s property. The one-point-five-storey house built by True-Line Homes has a living room, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a finished basement with a home theatre, and a loft office or reading area.

The 2,683 sq. ft. dream home has an 18-foot ceiling and a fireplace feature wall.

The master bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom, said Klassen.

There are 8,400 single and multiple ticket bundles available this year, just as last year. The actual number of tickets for the grand prize – the dream home – is 14,500.

The number of tickets dropped last year, compared to 19,500 in 2016.

“We have kept the ticket numbers same as last year because people love the idea of better odds,” said Klassen.

Dream home tickets are one for $100, three for $250, and five for $375.

Klassen said those who buy tickets will be helping the community.

“It’s not only giving you the possibility to win this home or the car or any of the other prizes, but the stuff your purchase allows our club to do is phenomenal,” said the Red Deer Kinsmen Club vice-president.

All the money raised by the club stays in Central Alberta helping various organizations such as the Mustard Seed and Red Deer Food Bank, he said. The money helps various service organizations, local rinks, parks, sports and music groups.

The loyalty draw cut-off is Oct. 28 with the draw on Nov. 1. Prizes are: a one year Collicutt Centre Family pass, Red Deer Rebels 2018-2019 tickets package for two, and a garage flooring package valued at $5000.

The early bird cut-off is Nov. 25 and the draw is Nov. 29. Those who buy tickets before the cut-off will have a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Mexico for four.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw are one for $10, four for $25, and 10 for $50 with a guaranteed prize of $60,000 – up from $50,000 in 2017. The maximum payout this year is $150,000 compared to $125,000 last year.

Both the dream home and 50/50 cut-off is Dec. 31 with the draw date on Jan. 5.

Dream home tickets can be purchased at the dream home, open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., or online at reddeerkinsmen.com.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

