Klaus family members devastated by murders

Relatives still feel the pain of deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus in 2013

Monica Klaus

Relatives of murdered Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus struggled to contain their emotions and anger as they described how the family’s death affected them.

Convicted murderer Jason Klaus’s cousin, Nicole Thomson, said she often dreams of trying to warn her aunt and uncle that they are in danger but they don’t believe her.

Sometimes her dreams are so real when she wakes, it takes her a few moments to remember they are dead and then reality hits her like a “tidal wave,” said Thomson, as she read her victim impact statement in a Red Deer courtroom on Wednesday.

Looking at Klaus, who sat emotionless in the prisoner’s dock, she spoke of how she and other family members helped him out with money because they were worried for him after his parents and sister died in the family farm home on Dec. 8, 2013.

“I still can’t explain how I was so wrong about you,” she said.

Thomson said Jason Klaus is only a “sad memory” to her now. “You are no longer human.”

William Barry Thomson did not understand how someone could be motivated to kill three family members.

“Can I grant forgiveness? No amount of time would ever be enough for this to happen.”

Marilyn Thomson, Jason Klaus’s aunt, said her sadness is constant.

“To this day, I still find this tragedy totally unbelievable.”

Neither Klaus, nor his accomplice Joshua Frank, deserve forgiveness, she told Justice Eric Macklin.

“As far as I’m concerned, Jason is also dead to me. The whole family is gone.”

Gordon Klaus’s older brother Robert said in his statement, read by Crown prosecutor Douglas Taylor that “losing two-thirds of my family is still unimaginable to me.

“Monica was my lovely niece and I was her mentor,” he said.

Robert’s wife Christine said after the fire her husband asked Jason many times if he had any information that might help police find out what happened at the farm that night in December 2013 when the Klauses died.

He always said he knew nothing.

“This lie, this statement will be forever etched in our minds.”

Driving the by the ruins of the home he had once lived in himself, tore up her husband and “made his life a living hell,” she wrote.


