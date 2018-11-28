Koi rescued at Chinese garden in Vancouver; otter not seen since Saturday

VANCOUVER — The last two remaining koi and hundreds of juvenile carp have been removed from a classical Chinese garden in downtown Vancouver in an effort to thwart a stealthy river otter that has devoured 10 other ornamental fish.

Debbie Cheung, a spokeswoman for the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, says it took a joint rescue effort from staff at the Vancouver Aquarium and the park board to capture the remaining fish on Wednesday.

She says the two specially bred koi will join a third that was captured earlier for an extended stay at the aquarium, along with the juvenile fish.

Cheung says the otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday when she saw it slip out of the pond, but they don’t know if it has left the area.

The garden has been closed since the otter started gobbling up the expensive Koi more than a week ago.

Cheung says they hope to reopen the garden Thursday after koi scales and bones that were being found around the park have been cleaned up because the otter removed them before eating the fish.

“It’s very smart,” Cheung said. “We have pieces of scales on the rocks and there are bones. We’re hosing that, we’re cleaning everything, we’re looking for any remains.”

She couldn’t say what plans they have to return the koi to the pond.

“We were so focused on the rescue mission and also with getting the otter,” she said.

The drama has spawned several social media hashtags and the formation of hypothetical teams rooting for the success of either the otter or the koi.

If the otter is seen at the garden again and it is caught, there are plans to relocate it to the Fraser Valley outside the city.

Previous story
Women groped downtown

Just Posted

Women groped downtown

Red Deer RCMP have suspected serial sexual attacker in custody

Red Deer is ready to howl at Raise the Woof

The season of giving for animal shelter

Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red… Continue reading

Rent report says one-bedroom unit costs $906 in Red Deer

An average one-bedroom unit in the City of Red Deer costs $906… Continue reading

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Dustin Brown scores in overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat Vancouver Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — As far as Brock Boeser is concerned, the Vancouver Canucks… Continue reading

Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture

TORONTO — Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December

A look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Most Read