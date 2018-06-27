Lacombe adopts council code of conduct bylaw

The City of Lacombe has adopted a new bylaw that will govern the conduct of all councillors.

Mayor Grant Creasey said the bylaw will establish standards for the ethical conduct of council members and a procedure for the investigation and enforcement of those standards.

The new bylaw includes a complaint system outlining who can make complaints, the method by which complaints are to be made, the process to determine a complaint’s validity and potential sanctions for non-compliance with are also stipulated in the bylaw. It covers areas such as conflict of interest, confidential information and improper use of influence.



