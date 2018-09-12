Lacombe city council Photo contributed

Lacombe adopts parental leave policy for council

Policy allows council member with new child to take up to 16 weeks of partially paid leave

Lacombe has adopted a parental leave policy in hopes of widening the field of potential council candidates.

The policy allows council members, who have served at least six months, to take partially paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child.

“Council is being proactive in removing barriers to citizens wanting to become involved in municipal politics, and working attract a more diverse range of candidates to run for office,” said Mayor Grant Creasey.

The policy allows up to 16 weeks of leave, although council can extend that. Council members will receive 55 per cent of their base monthly honorarium.

Recent changes to the Municipal Government Act (MGA) opened the door to municipal councils passing parental leave bylaws.

Town of Sylvan Lake was one of the first to jump on board, passing a bylaw in February that allows council members to take 16 weeks off. Edmonton and Calgary have also passed similar bylaws, with Edmonton allowing 26 weeks of leave.

In July, Blackfalds approved a 20-week leave, which can be extended with council approval.

Matthew Goudy, Lacombe chief administrative officer, said he “hopes it encourages new blood or additional people to be interested in local politics.

“This was one potential barrier that could be removed through some updates to the Municipal Government Act so our council chose to take advantage of that.”


