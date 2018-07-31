Lacombe asking residents to help paint its Canada 150 mural

Lacombe will have a 480 tile mural adorn its downtown in remembrance of Canada 150.

The Canada 150 mural mosaic will be created on Sept. 28 and 29. Each participant will paint a design of their own on a tile that will become part of the bigger picture. The mural will highlight some of Lacombe’s history and what has made the community.

Residents were asked, earlier this year via social media, to voice what they wanted to see on the mosaic. The top choices were the Flatiron building, trees, people and community and the federal research station.

“This is going to be a fun event held during the Culture and Harvests Festival in September,” said Maureen MacKenzie, community services executive assistant. “Citizens, organizations, teams and classmates ages six and up can work together to help create this fantastic mosaic.”

To represent the research station, the Lacombe pig was selected because it was the first strain of livestock developed in Canada during the 1940s and 1950s by Jack Stothart and Howard Freeden in Lacombe.

The tiles will be painted in the Servus Credit Union Room in the Lacombe Memorial Centre. Those interested need to sign up first. For more information contact MacKenzie at 403-782-1258 or email mmackenzie@lacombe.ca.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer was a tenth of a degree shy of breaking a 60-year high
Next story
Company hopes to build cannabis production facility in Clearwater County

Just Posted

Métis Albertans recognized by Parks Canada at Rocky’s National Historic Site

Free national parks admissions were granted to Métis Albertans within this province

Red Deer was a tenth of a degree shy of breaking a 60-year high

Red Deer was a rounding error away from setting a 60-year high… Continue reading

Van carrying dead body stolen from funeral home parking lot in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help find the vehicle

UPDATED: Lacombe beats Red Deer in best places to live across Canada

Red Deer comes in 12th across Canada

Catch the Perseid meteor shower with Kerry Wood Nature Centre

100–1,000,000 Miles fundraising event

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Lacombe asking residents to help paint its Canada 150 mural

Lacombe will have a 480 tile mural adorn its downtown in remembrance… Continue reading

PHOTO: Red Deer library celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday

The Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch held its annual Harry Potter… Continue reading

Fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer Aug. 18

Yoga enthusiasts will soon roll out their mat and take over City… Continue reading

Canadians with terminal illnesses face new rules in test for speedy benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking… Continue reading

Veterans’ access to benefits a persistent problem, ombudsman says

OTTAWA — Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has… Continue reading

FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

LAS VEGAS — The top FBI official in Nevada says he will… Continue reading

A makeover for milkweed, for the sake of butterflies

QUEBEC — For generations, North American farmers have despised milkweed and done… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties looking for stolen van

A van was stolen from a north Red Deer business and Mounties… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month