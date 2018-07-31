Lacombe asking residents to help paint its Canada 150 mural

Lacombe will have a 480 tile mural adorn its downtown in remembrance of Canada 150.

The Canada 150 mural mosaic will be created on Sept. 28 and 29. Each participant will paint a design of their own on a tile that will become part of the bigger picture. The mural will highlight some of Lacombe’s history and what has made the community.

Residents were asked, earlier this year via social media, to voice what they wanted to see on the mosaic. The top choices were the Flatiron building, trees, people and community and the federal research station.

“This is going to be a fun event held during the Culture and Harvests Festival in September,” said Maureen MacKenzie, community services executive assistant. “Citizens, organizations, teams and classmates ages six and up can work together to help create this fantastic mosaic.”

To represent the research station, the Lacombe pig was selected because it was the first strain of livestock developed in Canada during the 1940s and 1950s by Jack Stothart and Howard Freeden in Lacombe.

The tiles will be painted in the Servus Credit Union Room in the Lacombe Memorial Centre. Those interested need to sign up first. For more information contact MacKenzie at 403-782-1258 or email mmackenzie@lacombe.ca.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter