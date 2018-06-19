Lacombe begins hydrant-flushing program

Flushing out lines done to maintain water quality

City of Lacombe is conducting a city-wide fire hydrant flushing program from June 21 to July 31 to maintain water quality.

Water flushing removes sediment and minerals from distribution pipes. Hydrants will also be tested to ensure that adequate water flow and pressure is available.

“If you notice municipal staff operating a fire hydrant and flushing water down the street, they are actually cleaning the water mains in the area,” said water and wastewater foreman Ryan Morden.

“Regular flushing is an important component of a comprehensive water management program.”

During flushing, customers may notice a drop in water pressure. This drop is only temporary. Once flushing is complete, water pressure will return to normal.

Residents experiencing any water discoloration are advised to flush the lines by turning on their cold-water taps until the water runs clear (approximately five to 10 minutes). If the problem persists, contact Lacombe infrastructure services at (403) 782-1261.

Signage will be posted in the area when flushing crews are present. Due to the nature of the work, schedules will not be available beforehand.

The unidirectional hydrant-flushing program is vital to the maintenance of the municipal water distribution system, and serves the following purposes:

• Scouring of the inside of the pipe

• Removal of sediments, built up silt and biofilms

• Maintain chlorine residuals

• Clear the system of any discolored water

For more information about the unidirectional hydrant-flushing program, go to www.lacombe.ca


