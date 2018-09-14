The interior of Lacombe’s Trinity Lutheran Church, which could be converted to a performing arts centre. (Contributed photo).

Lacombe church retro-fit proposed as new performing arts centre

Lacombe’s many artists need a place to perform, says project proponent

A “exciting” proposal to turn a local church into a performing arts centre is being considered by Lacombe city council.

The Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Foundation has been trying for years to get a dedicated concert/theatre space for the community.

Foundation president Grant Harder believes Lacombe has a “disproportionately large” community of musicians and artists and it’s high time these talented residents have a non-denominational place to perform.

His group has investigated many ways of getting a performing arts centre off the ground — from building from scratch, to partnering with community groups.

Because the city and province aren’t currently in a financial position to support a new build, and because a partnership project didn’t work out (a supportive local daycare was shut down), Harder believes the best bet would be to purchase the Trinity Lutheran Church on C & E Trail and retro-fit it into a performing arts centre.

The church, which is being sold because of a decreasing membership, already has great acoustics as well as a raised nave, which can be easily transformed into a stage, Harder told Lacombe city council.

There are no pews, since the congregation sits on chairs. He estimates the renovation would cost about $25,000.

“It clicks all the boxes… it’s in a central location and most importantly, there is room for an expansion,” said Harder.

The church now holds 150 people, but he would like to eventually turn it into a 350-seat theatre.

Harder doesn’t want to reveal the church’s listing price yet, since negotiations are underway, and he doesn’t yet know how much an expansion would cost.

His group is already looking into whether government grants can be found.

Meanwhile, Lacombe city council has given no timeline for a decision, but Harder hopes to hear something by the end of the year.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man sentenced to two years in prison for helping killers flee in 2006

Just Posted

Man sentenced to two years in prison for helping killers flee in 2006

Shayne Earl Gulka drove getaway vehicle after Bradley Webber gunned down in Eckville

Lacombe church retro-fit proposed as new performing arts centre

Lacombe’s many artists need a place to perform, says project proponent

WATCH: Dragonfly Centre for children’s healing opens in Red Deer

More than 500 traumatized children will be treated annually

Red Deer RCMP releases latest photo radar locations

Red Deer RCMP released photo radar locations for the rest of this… Continue reading

Lacombe-Ponoka UCP candidates discuss the issues at public forum

Thalia Hibbs, Ron Orr remain in race for UCP party constituency

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

Ottawa putting up $117M to restore land link to Hudson Bay town of Churchill

WINNIPEG — The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore… Continue reading

Through the legs: Coric’s ‘tweener’ draws bows at Davis Cup

ZADAR, Croatia — Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner… Continue reading

The Latest: Feds: Hunker down until Florence passes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Florence (all times local): 10… Continue reading

As Trump threatens election meddlers, Russia says ‘so what?’

PARIS — President Donald Trump is finally making moves against foreign election… Continue reading

Officials work to pinpoint cause of ‘Armageddon’-like blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Investigators were working Friday to pinpoint the cause of… Continue reading

Ont. Tories to hold Saturday sitting to speed up passage of Toronto council bill

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government will hold a rare Saturday sitting… Continue reading

Boss revenge, self-colonoscopy studies win 2018 Ig Nobels

BOSTON — Anyone who’s ever been so furious with their boss that… Continue reading

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

TORONTO — The man accused of driving a van down a busy… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month