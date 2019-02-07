A concept illustration of a proposed international-style track that could be built at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Lacombe. Photo contributed

Lacombe city council gets update on athletic park expansion costs

Council was given an early look at potential financial impacts of support

Lacombe city council got a rundown this week on how much it could be asked to contribute to a $4-million project to expand MEGlobal Athletic Park.

The Lacombe Athletic Park Association wants to start work this fall on expanding the fieldhouse with new dressing rooms and washrooms. A second phase of the project would see an international track built.

MEGlobal has already pledged $2 million towards the project with the rest expected to be covered by city and Lacombe County contributions, fundraising and in-kind donations, and federal and provincial grants.

The association plans to apply for $1.6 million in grants from a federal infrastructure program and $1 million from a provincial community facility grant program. A federal grant decision likely won’t be known until this fall. Construction is expected to be underway before it is known in spring 2020 if the provincial application was successful.

The potential city contribution ranges from $1.4 million if all grant applications are unsuccessful to zero if the $2 million required is covered through other sources. However, it was noted that the numbers do not include what is likely to be raised through fundraising, which would mean a request of $1.4 million is unlikely.

Mayor Grant Creasey pointed out that while the city has offered its support in principle for the project it has made no financial commitment yet.

Chief administrative officer Matthew Goudy said council would not be asked to make a funding decision until the outcome of the grant applications is known.

The Athletic Park Association is coming back to council on Feb. 11 with a more detailed business plan.


