Lacombe community projects receive grants

Seven social service programs in Lacombe received community grant funding.

Lacombe and District Family and Community Support Services and the city announced grant approvals through the 2018 Community Grant Program Thursday.

Grants totalling $31,500 were approved.

$10,912 for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Community Mentoring program

$5,725 for Volunteer Link’s office operations

$5,138 for Youth Unlimited’s youth drop-in program

$4,600 for Lacombe Lifelong Learning’s connect parent group

$3,062 for Youth Unlimited’s Stepping Stones program

$1,063 for Kozy Korner Senior’s special events

$1,000 for Centre for Peace and Justice’s conflict skills training workshops

The annual grant program is designed to support social service programs that promote and enhance the well-being of individuals, families and the community.

“The 2018 approved projects will benefit many in our community and also address the FCSS goal of providing supports across the lifespan,” said Susan MacDonald, FCSS executive director.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter