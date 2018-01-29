The concept drawing of the Nigerian bobsled going to PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. (Contributed)

Lacombe company making Olympic debut

Bobsled wrapped in Central Alberta

A Nigerian bobsled is heading to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea has a Lacombe connection.

The bobsled was wrapped in vinyl with Nigerian colours — white, black and green — by Strand Media over the weekend.

“We picked up the sled Friday. Got the wrap printed Friday afternoon. Installed it last night and I just delivered it this morning,” said Strand president Bruce Clarke on Monday who picked up and delivered the sled to Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

He said it’s the first ever bobsled team from Nigeria and it’s the first time he’ll see his product speeding down Olympic ice.

“The wraps we did for the Australian (bobsled) in the months leading up to the Sochi games, but because there was sponsorship and everything on them, they had to replace the wrap. So this is the first time we’re in the Olympics with the wrap. Very exciting.”

The wrap, designed by Under Armour, is about the eighth bobsled Stand Media has wrapped.

Clarke said it’s the closest he wants to be to bobsledding.

“I would never ride in one of these things going down the track at 90 miles an hour I’ll tell you that. I enjoy watching and I’ll continue to follow it. But you won’t see me racing down in it.”

Two weeks ago Clarke received a text from an Australian bobsled pilot to talk about doing a wrap for the Nigerian team.

“I responded — you’re joking. I don’t imagine there is a Nigerian sled team. He said there is. Check them out. We did and low and behold there they are.”

About half an hour later he was talking to the Nigerian bobsled pilot Seun Adigun.

“We wrapped the same sled for the Australians twice. The Australians sold it to the Brazilians, and the Brazilians sold it to the Nigerians.”

He said the bobsledding is really quite a close-knit community.

The Nigerian sled hits the ice for its first run in PyeongChang on Feb. 20 and Clarke said he’ll be watching.

“All certainly never make it to the Olympics. This is the closest I’ll get.”


