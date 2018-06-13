Lacombe council develops road map for next three years

Outlining City Council’s next three years, the Lacombe strategic plan includes expanding its commercial tax base and livestreaming council meetings.

Adopted at their recent council meeting, June 11, the Lacombe Strategic Plan 2018-2021. The 35-page plan sets long and short term goals over the remaining years of city council’s term in office.

“The plan prioritizes council’s commitments to citizens, outlines our strategic goals and the key deliverables to be achieved over the next three years,” said Mayor Grant Creasey.

The immediate impact includes a more open city council. The City has already started livestreaming meetings and has made meeting documents not considered confidential available ahead of council meetings.

“The strategic plan will guide administrative efforts over council’s term,” said Matthew Goudy, Lacombe Chief Administrative Officer in a release. “We look forward to helping Council advance their strategic objectives in order to meet the needs and expectations of our residents, and to advance future growth and prosperity for our region.”

One of the key components of the strategy is exploring different ways of generating revenue for the city. Strategy goals include identifying alternative revenue sources so the reliance on property tax is reduced, reviewing the use of new offsite levies, increasing the city’s commercial tax base and marketing the city using “business-friendly methods.”

“I am pleased to have been part of a team that put forward a plan that accurately reflect council’s desire for the future direction of the community,” said Creasey.

Other initiatives in the plan include: exploring getting trains to stop whistling at city level crossings, improving the city’s walkability, supporting shopping local, updating the nuisance bylaw and completing a social master plan.


