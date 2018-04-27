Lacombe resident Stewart Shields, in front the Wolf Creek Drive crossing on the northeast side of town, said train whistles have been a problem for residents in the east end of the city for years. (Photo by

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles when riding through the city.

One Lacombe resident says he’s had enough of the loud train whistles.

Stewart Shields, 80, has lived in Lacombe for 15 years. His home is just blocks away from the Wolf Creek Drive train crossing on the northeast side of town and he said he’s been concerned about the whistles for years.

“Trains can come through any time – all night, all day,” he said. “It’s noise pollution and noise pollution leads to public health issues.”

Shields said the whistles can interrupt sleep and cause stress.

“There are (people) that like the whistle, and I respect that. But I don’t appreciate the fact that people would be so rigid in their thoughts that they’d let others suffer medically,” said Shields.

Shields said trains come through Lacombe at 55 miles per hour – he would like them going slower than 44 miles per hour.

“If it’s less than 44, they don’t have to start blowing the whistle from a quarter-mile away. The faster they go the further back they have to blow,” he said.

Lacombe council has discussed the issue in the past – Shields has asked for council’s support to get Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) to stop whistling ahead of the city’s three crossings in 2016 and there was a 20-name petition brought to council in 2015.

City administration was directed to gather information on train cessation at council’s last meeting so it can make a more informed decision about the issue.

Mayor Grant Creasey said council may add train whistle cessation into the city’s updated strategic plan, which will be considered for adoption at the end of May.

“There are a lot of factors to consider before we bring this forward; what the financial impacts are, what the procedures are, how long it will take – all those kinds of things,” said Creasey.

Creasey said there are some residents concerned about train whistles.

“I think it would be an exaggeration for me to suggest it is very widespread, but I’ve certainly heard from several people who find it to be an issue,” he said.

Transport Canada has an eight-step procedure for whistle cessation.

Blackfalds and Ponoka have both failed to silence train whistles in their communities in the past.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Businesses feeling the pressure: chamber of commerce
Next story
Spring pruning

Just Posted

Three die in highway collision

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Businesses feeling the pressure: chamber of commerce

Red Deer’s chamber of commerce says survey shows 90 per cent are feeling negative impacts

Pharmacare to be discussed in Red Deer

Meeting hosted by Red Deer District Labour Council

Young offender asks judge for longer sentence

14-year-old sentenced for robbery wanted more time to finish schooling

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

OTTAWA — Oilsands projects that use steam to release bitumen from deep… Continue reading

Updated: Killed and injured workers remembered

Ceremony at city hall honoured 166 workers killed or injured on the job in Alberta last year

Spring pruning

City of Red Deer parks employee Tyler Bennett was busy with his… Continue reading

Tweets about tragic events are a social media minefield, experts warn

TORONTO — Think before you post, social media experts say after an… Continue reading

Trudeau urged to press G7 leaders for $1.3 billion for girls’ education

OTTAWA — A coalition of 30 non-governmental organizations has asked Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Provinces need more info about marijuana impairment testing technology: B.C.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia has unveiled its plan for regulating recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

Jazz Fest: Opening joy tempered by the loss of a Neville

NEW ORLEANS — The 49th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival… Continue reading

Justin Bieber visits hometown exhibit on himself in Stratford, Ont.

STRATFORD, Ont. — Justin Bieber’s grandparents are known to frequent an exhibit… Continue reading

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke to leave club

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke will be leaving the… Continue reading

Quebec woman charged with second-degree murder in two-year-old daughter’s death

QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother was formally charged Friday with second-degree… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month