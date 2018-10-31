Map from Lacombe County

Lacombe County farm family donates land for public natural area

Frank and Rose Kuhnen donated 65 acres on Red Deer River near Alix

When the Kuhnen family want to give back to their community, they go big.

First, there was a 140-acre land donation in 2015 to create a natural area for walkers to enjoy near Lacombe Lake.

Most recently, Frank and Rosalie Kuhnen turned over another 65 acres in Lacombe County on the north side of the Red Deer River near Alix to create another oasis for nature lovers.

“We are excited to have a peaceful retreat in the east part of Lacombe County, where the public can enjoy the tranquility of nature,” says Reeve Paula Law.

“The gift of this land from the Kuhnen family exemplifies the importance community residents place on managing green space for the betterment of current and future generations.”

Dale Freitag, county manager of planning services, has worked closely with the Kuhnens on both donations and appreciates their generosity in providing “invaluable lands” for future generations.

“The Kuhnens had noted how much they enjoyed using these lands and wanted to share the enjoyment they have had using them with everyone.”

Frank Kuhnen emigrated to Canada with his brother as a 19-year-old in 1952. He moved out West, met and married Rose, and settled in Central Alberta two years later.

As a young man, he was a boxer, who was introduced to the Lacombe area by Jack Collett. Many years later, Collett would donate the 635 acres that became the J.J. Collett Natural Area.

There are plans to have a grand opening celebration for the Kuhnens’ latest donation next year.

