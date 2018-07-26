Lacombe County gathering cannabis feedback

Public meetings held recently in Mirror and Bentley drew about three dozen

The impact of legalized marijuana on young people has been a recurring theme among those who have responded to Lacombe County’s public consultation efforts.

The county teamed up with Alberta Health Services to get a read on how the public wants to see cannabis regulated at a pair of public meetings last week in Bentley and Mirror.

County senior planner Anita O’Driscoll said a dozen people turned out in Mirror and double that in Bentley. About 70 have also shared their thoughts through an online survey on the county’s website at www.lacombecounty.com and on the county’s Facebook page. The survey remains open until the end of July.

O’Driscoll said while some are opposed to the government’s move to legalize cannabis there has not been a lot of strong concern voiced.

“I think the big thing everybody is concerned about is the youth, in terms of retail and in terms of consumption,” she said.

Some voiced fears that legalization, and the inevitable increased profile of marijuana in communities, will entice young people to experiment. How legalization and the message of using cannabis responsibly will coexist is also a question mark for some.

O’Driscoll said municipalities have only limited roles in regulating cannabis.

“There is a lot of regulation that has been taken care of provincially and federally,” she said.

Where municipalities have jurisdiction is in determining where they consider marijuana retail or production operations an appropriate land use. As well, municipalities can regulate where cannabis can be consumed publicly.

A number of Central Alberta municipalities are looking at treating cannabis similar to alcohol and prohibiting consumption in public places.

Some county residents have also proposed similar rules that would make some areas off limits to any consumption.

The county is expected to regulate cannabis through its Land Use and its Community Standards Bylaws.

Once the online survey has closed, staff will sift through all of the public responses and take recommendations to council, likely in September. A public hearing will be held before council votes on any changes.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer practises river chemical spill response

Just Posted

Red Deer mall placed under boil water advisory

Pipe fixed into Bower Place Shopping Centre, advisory a cautionary measure

Lacombe County gathering cannabis feedback

Public meetings held recently in Mirror and Bentley drew about three dozen

Red Deer practises river chemical spill response

Updated: Fire-medics and city environmental services staff in joint training session near CPR Bridge

SummerScapes starts next month at RDC

Visual arts for teens runs Aug. 12-18

Central Alberta’s Flags of Remembrance project needs more help

Anyone interested can attend July 31 meeting in Sylvan Lake

WATCH: Survey found quality of life in Red Deer is still good — but not as rosy as it used to be for some

2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey results were released Thursday

Letter warns UNESCO about Olympic impact in Banff National Park

CALGARY — A Canadian environmental group wants a United Nations agency to… Continue reading

Mutated strains of HIV in Saskatchewan causing illness quicker: study

AMSTERDAM — Research suggests mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan are… Continue reading

Coke is hoping to turn free water machine into a cash stream

NEW YORK — Can a machine that dispenses water for free also… Continue reading

Cameco: uranium prices too low to restart McArthur River mine operation

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. had to lay off hundreds of employees at… Continue reading

Oilsands companies upbeat about future as Q2 results reveal gains and setbacks

CALGARY — Higher oil prices and signs that pipelines will be built… Continue reading

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters… Continue reading

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the… Continue reading

Teacher charged in 2017 death of student who drowned on trip to Algonquin Park

TORONTO — An Ontario teacher has been charged in the death of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month