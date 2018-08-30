File photo from wikimediacommons

Lacombe County looking at Gull Lake boat launch

County to do some preliminary cost estimating for Anderson Park launch

Interest in the prospect of a new Gull Lake boat launch has resurfaced.

The idea previously got as far as the creation of a study outlining preliminary boat launch concepts, projected costs and the regulatory steps required.

Prepared by SNC-Lavalin, the report presented to council in June 2017 estimated a basic boat launch would cost about $1.4 million. The price tag rose sharply if inland marinas were added. A boat launch and 90-slip marina was pegged at $9 million.

An environmental assessment of the proposed site found nothing to suggest the project was not feasible, although various provincial and federal approvals would be required.

After reviewing all of the background work, council opted last summer not to pursue the project any further.

In the meantime, the county continues to get calls from residents wondering whether the launch will be built, said county manager Tim Timmons.

It floated to the top of a county committee of the whole agenda recently and council asked for more information.

Timmons said he will be preparing a report outlining what the cost would be of preparing detailed designs for a boat launch.

“The first numbers we received were very high level,” he said.

It would be a stretch to say the project has been revived. But there is enough interest on council to see whether it is worth taking the project further, he said.

Improving lake access has been an ongoing issue, especially on Sylvan Lake, where the county purchased land on the southwest side of the lake near Camp Woods for a possible future boat launch.

Whether new boat launch projects go ahead will depend on area development and other factors such as provincial and federal funding, the county said at the time.


