Lacombe County makes infrastructure wish list

Lacombe County has put together a wish list of infrastructure projects.

Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr recently gave the county the heads-up that the province’s transportation and infrastructure ministers may soon be requesting input on local infrastructure needs ahead of the 2018 budget.

An official request for projects has not yet been received by the county but council opted to approve a list of the most pressing needs on Thursday.

Topping the list is the widening of Hwy 20 from Sylvan Lake to Bentley. That project would also include improvements at the intersections with Aspelund Road and Hwy 12.

Coun. Barb Shepherd said the Aspelund Road intersection needs work.

“That (intersection) at Aspelund, you have to be really cautious when you stick your nose out there.”

Lacombe County also wants to see a highway rest area built along Hwy 2. Alberta Transportation bought the site on the west side of the highway near Lacombe of the former Juniper Lodge (later Cheese Toast Family Restaurant, which closed in 2010) but nothing has been done to develop it.

“Highlighting this as an issue may speed up the process,” says a report to council.

The county would also like to see the province step in to provide funding and help develop a boat launch on the south shore of Sylvan Lake.

Phil Lodermeier, the county’s manager of operations, said there is no guarantee the province will act on the county’s project list.

It is worth letting the government know what the county believes is needed, suggested Coun. Brenda Knight.

“I think you have to put it forward and hope for the best.”

The county intends to wait until the province asks for project proposals before submitting its list.



