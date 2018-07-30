Lacombe County man gets six-month house arrest for evading police

Defence argues he needs to be able to still provide for children at home.

A Lacombe County man was sentenced to six months house arrest instead of prison time for evading police in a high-speed chase in the hamlet of Mirror.

Daryl Ray Sargent appeared in Stettler provincial court July 26 for sentencing on charges of dangerous driving, resisting a peace officer, and evading police.

The crown asked for eight months jail time but defence argued that Sargent should be given house arrest so he could continue to be the breadwinner for his young children at home.

The court heard that on July 21, 2017, at about 11:20 p.m. RCMP noticed a speeding van on Hwy 50. The driver didn’t stop, however, and drove into Mirror. He then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. A witness identified the man as Sargent.

A second incident occurred where police were in pursuit of Sargent but he evaded police. A witness again confirmed it was Sargent driving.

Judge J. Holmes said the offences were on “the lower end of the scale” and gave Sargent six months house arrest.