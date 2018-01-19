Proposed Lincoln Ranch location

Lacombe County residential development and golf course proposed

Lincoln Ranch would include 100 homes and nine-hole golf course

A 100-lot residential development with nine-hole golf course has been proposed for Lacombe County.

Lincoln Ranch would be built on the east side of Gull Lake near Wilson’s Beach Estates and DeGraff’s RV Resort.

The new development is expected to be built in two phases. The first phase would see 55 homes and the public golf course developed on the north side of the 159-acre property. Another 45 homes would follow on the south side.

Currently crop and pasture land, the site is to be rezoned to Residential Conservation Cluster and High-Density Residential.

Council gave the rezoning bylaw first reading and set a public hearing date for Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at Lacombe County offices on Hwy 12 west of Hwy 2.

The development will rely on an existing well licence for its water needs. Homes will not have individual wells but will be connected to a central system with a water plant operated by the developer.

Sewage will be collected in individual septic tanks and then pumped to a treatment plant. Alberta Environment and Parks approval has already been lined up to use treated effluent to irrigate the golf course.

Three parks, including a playground, are included in the developer’s plans. A trail will link the development to others nearby.

An open house last October drew about 40 people. Recurring concerns included the loss of agricultural land, lack of boat access in the area and increases in traffic.

The county already has plans to upgrade many of the roads in the area, which is expected to address any improvements identified in a traffic impact assessment.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crime Central (Alberta) series
Next story
Eight flu deaths in Central Alberta

Just Posted

Lacombe County residential development and golf course proposed

Lincoln Ranch would include 100 homes and nine-hole golf course

Eight flu deaths in Central Alberta

99 admitted to hospital so far

UPDATED: Shots fired in Riverside Meadows

Red Deer RCMP search for more suspects

Exploring eating disorders in sports and fitness

Eating Disorders Awareness Week runs Feb. 1 to 7

Driver in fatal crash acquitted

A 19-year-old Red Deer woman was killed and another injured in June 2012 crash west of Bowden

WATCH: Alberta Party leadership candidates in Red Deer

Three people vying to be the leader of the Alberta Party were… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month