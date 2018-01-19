Lacombe County residential development and golf course proposed

A 100-lot residential development with nine-hole golf course has been proposed for Lacombe County.

Lincoln Ranch would be built on the east side of Gull Lake near Wilson’s Beach Estates and DeGraff’s RV Resort.

The new development is expected to be built in two phases. The first phase would see 55 homes and the public golf course developed on the north side of the 159-acre property. Another 45 homes would follow on the south side.

Currently crop and pasture land, the site is to be rezoned to Residential Conservation Cluster and High-Density Residential.

Council gave the rezoning bylaw first reading and set a public hearing date for Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at Lacombe County offices on Hwy 12 west of Hwy 2.

The development will rely on an existing well licence for its water needs. Homes will not have individual wells but will be connected to a central system with a water plant operated by the developer.

Sewage will be collected in individual septic tanks and then pumped to a treatment plant. Alberta Environment and Parks approval has already been lined up to use treated effluent to irrigate the golf course.

Three parks, including a playground, are included in the developer’s plans. A trail will link the development to others nearby.

An open house last October drew about 40 people. Recurring concerns included the loss of agricultural land, lack of boat access in the area and increases in traffic.

The county already has plans to upgrade many of the roads in the area, which is expected to address any improvements identified in a traffic impact assessment.



