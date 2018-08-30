Lacombe County reviewing water management role

County reviewing licence to divert water when necessary to Lacombe Lake

Lacombe County is considering whether to retain a licence that allows it to divert water into Lacombe Lake.

Since 1972, the county has held a diversion licence giving the municipality the authority to divert water from Whelp Brook into Lacombe Lake or the reverse.

“The issue right now is whether Lacombe County would like to retain that licence,” said county manager Tim Timmons.

The county is “trying to find a balance between those who have an interest in Lacombe Lake and ensuring that downstream property owners are protected from potential high water levels in Whelp Brook and Wolf Creek,” said Timmons.

Water diversion is a contentious topic among some area residents, who are concerned that Whelp Brook water is contaminated from agricultural runoff and allowing it to run into the lake could threaten that fragile habitat.

Last spring, higher-than-normal runoff swelled the brook high enough that it flowed into Lacombe Lake.

A control gate at the lake outlet has long been in place and is designed to divert water as needed. It allows water to flow from the brook into the lake when lake levels are low or the brook is running high. It also allows the release of lake water when its level is high.

The county has not changed the gate settings in years. However, some residents want the county to permanently prevent Whelp Brook water from reaching the lake.

There is some reluctance on the county’s part to promise no water will ever be diverted because it can act as an overflow valve.

“We need to be able to control potential flooding downstream,” said Timmons.

It is unclear what would happen to downstream property owners if Lacombe Lake no longer serves as an overflow retention pond.

If the county keeps its diversion licence, the status quo will remain and Whelp Brook water may occasionally flow into the lake when streams are running high.

The other option is to drop the licence and the county would no longer have a role in determining how Whelp Brook and Lacombe Lake are handled. That would likely be left in the hands of the province.

Timmons plans to bring a report back to council in the next few weeks outlining the pros and cons of keeping the diversion licence.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter