Lacombe County supports community groups

County doles out $114,000 to groups involved in cultural, tourism and visitor information services

Lacombe County has reaffirmed its support for historical, cultural, tourism and visitor information services.

Council approved $114,000 in 2018 funding for six different groups on Thursday.

The Lacombe Regional Tourism and Marketing Association will get $43,878 for its work promoting tourism in the city and county of Lacombe.

Lacombe and District Historical Society is in line for $33,877 and the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce will receive $12,650.

Bentley Museum Society and Blackfalds and Area Historical Society will each get $10,000, and $3,800 has been earmarked for the Alix Wagon Wheel Museum.

