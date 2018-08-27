Photo contributed — for Susan’s story — The historic Imperial Hotel in Mirror burned to the ground on Sunday night, it was built in 1912 and served as a hub of activity in the community. The historic Imperial Hotel in Mirror burned to the ground in February 2016, it was built in 1912 and served as a hub of activity in the community. Photo contributed

Lacombe County to take ownership of former historic hotel site

County hopes to find buyer for site that passed recent environmental assessment

The former Mirror hotel site has been given a clean bill of health.

An assessment to determine if the site of the historic hotel that burned down in 2016 was contaminated determined the site met environmental standards.

The positive report means Lacombe County can go ahead and take ownership of the property that includes five serviced vacant lots and a shed-like structure. The $9,625 bill for the environmental assessment will be added to the roughly $20,000 in taxes owing on the property and will be recovered when the property sells.

An effort to sell the property at auction in November 2017 drew no bidders.

That left the county with the option of taking ownership with the hopes of finding a buyer for the site, which is worth much more than the taxes owing.

However, council was concerned about getting saddled with an environmental liability that could cost tens of thousands to clean up. The recent assessment results remove that concern.

Lacombe County manager Tim Timmons said the municipality has already had to do a lot of work to clean up the site following the fire.

While there have been no nibbles so far, there is a lot of potential for the property.

“It’s a great location. It’s right downtown.”

Lacombe County has been keen on doing what it can to keep Mirror a vibrant community.

Some good news came in the spring when a buyer was found for the historic library building. The former rural school house was put up for sale when the hamlet’s library moved into the United Church basement.

Four bidders came forward, and the building, which was assessed by the county at $82,500, was sold for $10,500. The new owner intends to use the building for a business venture.


