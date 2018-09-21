This is the kind of mess the City of Lacombe wants to clean up. Photo from City of Lacombe

Lacombe cracks down on messy properties

Crackdown to target longstanding offenders

Lacombe is cracking down on messy properties.

Cleanup of longstanding unsightly properties is set to begin Friday and will involve bylaw officers, Lacombe Police Services and contractors. Property owners were notified in advance of the city’s plans.

Mayor Grant Creasey said most of the city’s properties are well maintained but there are a handful of eyesore properties.

“There is a very small number of properties that need to be brought in line with community expectations.

“Percentage-wise we’re talking less than one quarter of one per cent,” he said. “Unfortunately, those problematic ones tend to create the most difficulties for city services.

“It’s just high time they were addressed and we’re taking action to see that they’re cleaned up.”

The city is taking aim at the kinds of properties where garbage, litter, scrap metal or wood are strewn about or old vehicles, fridges or other household appliances have been left to rust. Other no-nos are overgrown hedges or trees, weed infested yards or unsafe sidewalks.

“We want to ensure that all residents are able to enjoy the use of their properties free from unsightly, malodorous properties and other nuisances,” says city chief administrative officer Matthew Goudy.

Creasey said the property owners being targeted are well aware of the city’s position.

“It’s not like anybody is being singled out. But they are certain expectations in the community and we’re making sure the neighbours are being looked after.”

Creasey said it’s unfair for neighbours, who take pride in their properties, to have a run-down property nearby.

“This is not a surprise blitz,” he said. “These are well-known, ongoing, chronically neglected properties that we are focusing on at this time.”

Residents who don’t get the message face a $100 fine for a first offence increasing to $250 on second offence. For third and subsequent offences, the fine is $500.

The city can also choose to clean up the property and bill the owner for the work.


