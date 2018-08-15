Lacombe makes steps to update bylaw for cannabis sales

City of Lacombe is preparing for the sale and production of cannabis. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The City of Lacombe is determining where cannabis may be sold or produced.

On Monday city council passed second reading to the Land Use Bylaw that was amended to include proposed land use districts where the sale and production of cannabis may be located once it becomes legal in Canada in October.

Amendments include two locations where cannabis will not allowed:

Winks convenience store, at 5536 58th St., is exempt from selling liquor or cannabis.

40 Brownstone Rd. is prohibited from allowing production, distribution and retail sales of cannabis.

Other amendments will allow all shopping centre districts to be considered permitted use areas for cannabis retail sales, and all highway commercial districts will be considered permitted use areas for cannabis and liquor retailers.

The amended bylaw will be back before council for third reading on Sept. 10 and the city will begin accepting and processing applications after third reading is passed.

No retail sales allowed before Oct. 17, but Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission has indicated it will allow licensed operators to stock cannabis inventory ahead of the legalization date.

For more information on the bylaw, or to provide feedback on where cannabis retail sales and production facilities may be located in Lacombe, visit www.lacombe.ca/cannabis.



