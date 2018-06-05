Lacombe man facing child porn charges

A Lacombe man is facing child pornography-related charges following an RCMP investigation.

Airdrie RCMP were alerted on April 29 that indecent online messages were being sent to a 15-year-old female by a Lacombe man living in Airdrie.

Airdrie RCMP were joined in the investigation by the Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Lacombe Police Service. Search warrants were conducted in Airdrie and Lacombe and a man was arrested by Airdrie RCMP on May 8.

A 56-year-old man is facing two counts each of luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child and single counts of making child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, indecent communications and criminal harassment.

The suspect was released on conditions and will next appear in Airdrie provincial court on June 28.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter