Lacombe police catch break and enter suspect

Suspect arrested after residents spot man going into backyards

Sharp-eyed Lacombe residents helped nab a man suspected of being behind a string of break and enters.

Lacombe Police Service said on Wednesday that they were called after a man was spotting going into backyards in the Elizabeth Park area.

When police arrived they found a man matching the description. He was allegedly found in possession of stolen property and break and enter tools.

“It was noted that the stolen property in his possession was related to the increased number of break and enters in the City of Lacombe,” say police.

Police thanked residents for their vigilance.

Justin Eric Arnault, 32, of Red Deer, has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime; one count each of possessing break-in instruments, possession of a controlled substance and disobeying a court order. He also faces three charges of failing to comply with a probation order.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Obama urges action on climate change, inequality in Western Canada speeches
Next story
Red Deer building permits hold steady

Just Posted

Red Deer building permits hold steady

2019 starting off much like 2018

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends fracking well linked to Monday earthquake

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — The Alberta Energy Regulator has ordered a company… Continue reading

Attempted gas theft in Castor

Coronation RCMP investigate

Lacombe police catch break and enter suspect

Suspect arrested after residents spot man going into backyards

S. Korea proposes rain project with China to clean Seoul air

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Klingberg scores, Bishop stops 28 shots, Stars blank Rangers

DALLAS — Ben Bishop hasn’t had a lot of room for error… Continue reading

Price ties Plante on wins list, Canadiens beat Kings 3-1

LOS ANGELES — The mark Carey Price has made in his 12… Continue reading

‘The Quintland Sisters’ reimagines the Dionne quintuplets’ childhood on display

It was a story stranger than fiction: Five identical girls, made famous… Continue reading

Former Don Jail gets first theatrical event with ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

TORONTO — In setting the mood for a new Toronto production of… Continue reading

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

Most Read