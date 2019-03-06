Lacombe police catch break and enter suspect

Sharp-eyed Lacombe residents helped nab a man suspected of being behind a string of break and enters.

Lacombe Police Service said on Wednesday that they were called after a man was spotting going into backyards in the Elizabeth Park area.

When police arrived they found a man matching the description. He was allegedly found in possession of stolen property and break and enter tools.

“It was noted that the stolen property in his possession was related to the increased number of break and enters in the City of Lacombe,” say police.

Police thanked residents for their vigilance.

Justin Eric Arnault, 32, of Red Deer, has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime; one count each of possessing break-in instruments, possession of a controlled substance and disobeying a court order. He also faces three charges of failing to comply with a probation order.



News tips

