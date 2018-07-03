Lacombe police extend counter hours

Counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Lacombe Police Service is extending its counter service hours to better serve the community.

Beginning on Monday, the counter will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday.

“This extension of hours gives those who live in our community the opportunity to attend our office to make a report, speak to an officer or apply for a criminal record check outside of the standard 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. work hours” says Lacombe Police Chief Lorne Blumhagen in a statement.

“One of the concerns that we heard over and over from our community members was that for those who worked out of town and needed to make a report or get a criminal record check done they were unable to attend our office prior to our previous closing time of 4:30 p.m.,” says Blumhagen.

Lacombe Police Service provides 24-hour policing services seven days a week.