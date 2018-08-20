Lacombe, Ponoka and Red Deer counties launch agricultural plastics recycling program

Soon agricultural producers in three Central Alberta counties will have a greener option for disposing of waste.

Lacombe County, Red Deer County, and Ponoka County have joined forces to ensure plastic grain bags are properly recycled.

Starting November 2018, agricultural producers operating within the three counties will have access to the free service.

The plastic grain bags, collected from Central Alberta agriculture producers, will be delivered to a recycling facility in southern Alberta. From there, the plastic will be processed and turned into pellets, which are then utilized by a plastics manufacturer. Both the pelletizing and manufacturing will occur in Alberta.

Lacombe County will provide the grain bag collection services. The grain bags will be processed with a grain bag roller and collected for eventual delivery to the recycling center.



