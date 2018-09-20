Lacombe-Ponoka to vote for UCP representative

Voting events in Ponoka and Lacombe this week

The UCP nomination vote for Lacombe-Ponoka is being held this week. (Photo contributed)

United Conservative Party members are voting this week to determine who will represent the party in the Lacombe-Ponoka constituency for the 2019 provincial election.

On the ballot are current MLA Ron Orr and Coun. Thalia Hibbs with the City of Lacombe.

Voting takes place today at the Royal Canadian Leagion in Lacombe, at 5138 – 49th St., from 12 to 8 p.m.

On Friday members can vote at the Royal Canadian Legion in Ponoka, at 3911 Hwy 2A, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters must have been a UCP member as of August 30.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter