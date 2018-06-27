Lacombe preparing for the legalization of cannabis

City of Lacombe is working on land use bylaw relating to cannabis, which if passed, will prohibit consumption of recreational marijuana in public spaces.

Council first reading to the bylaw Tuesday, regarding new definitions and changes to the existing definitions of cannabis, and the proposed land use districts where cannabis sales and production may be located when federally legal.

“The upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis has a broad connection to municipal service levels, the impact of which will not be fully realized until the legalization is official,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “I encourage everyone who wants to comment on this important issue to attend the upcoming public hearing.”

Council also scheduled a public hearing August 13 at Lacombe City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Recommendations such as prohibiting consumption of recreational marijuana in public spaces and cannabis retail stores be permitted in downtown and transitional commercial spaces were made by the Cannabis Readiness Committee (CRC), an advisory committee to council. The committee wants to ensure the municipality is prepared for the legalization of cannabis come August.

“We have been reviewing a number of the proposed federal and provincial regulations to determine the impacts that this new legislation will have on the city,” said chief administrative officer Matthew Goudy. “Generally speaking, we expect an uptick in permit applications, and increased demand for bylaw and police resourcing.”

The city will begin accepting applications for the retail sale, commercial production and processing of cannabis in Lacombe after council approves the bylaw.

Municipal staff will begin preliminary work on any applications received so that when the federal government proceeds with legalization, applications can be processed efficiently. However, because cannabis uses remain illegal up until October 17, no decisions or referrals to the municipal planning commission will be made on applications until then.

The definitions for cannabis sales, production and use will ensure that when legalization occurs, there is no confusion with existing uses within the LUB. The CRC also reviewed appropriate land use districts for both cannabis sales and cannabis production and distribution. The committee has proposed less restrictive land use regulations than are proposed by other municipalities in the region.

“Our goal was to provide a legislative framework that will attract businesses from an emerging industry to Lacombe, while acknowledging that public intoxication and consumption are not acceptable,” said director of planning and operations Jordan Thompson. “This is similar to the current treatment of the sale and consumption of alcohol.”

To access the cannabis readiness committee recommendations on the retail sale, commercial production and processing of cannabis in Lacombe, and to provide your feedback, go to www.lacombe.ca/cannabis.



